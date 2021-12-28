Shatta Berry's little sister has made public appearance for the first time and people are thinking they are twins

Berry and her sister have a striking resemblance that makes them look like cute twins in the video seen by YEN.com.gh

She tries to be a a powerful big sister when she ordered her little sister not to eat more chocolates than she tells her to have

A video of Shatta Wale’s music ‘daughter’, Shatta Berry, and her younger sister, has surfaced on the internet and this has got fans talking.

The sisters are captured sitting in a car and enjoying a bar of chocolates amid a song from Shatta Wale being played in the background.

Big sister Shatta Berry has the chocolates, and with her mouth full, directed her sister to eat just one of the little chocolates and not anymore.

Their resemblance is striking making them look like real twins. The beautiful sisters have the same hairstyle, the same complexion, and could be mistaken for each other.

Fans react to the video

The video has triggered some reactions from fans with some saying Shatta Berry and her sister look like twins.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

eva_pokuah: “Wow u girls really look alike like twins.”

donabrahagodwin: “Lovely.”

gideonkboahen: “Shatta Berry and her little sister.”

