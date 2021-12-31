Perhaps Ghana’s youngest celebrity couple, Fella Makafui and Medikal, are the perfect couple the internet produced in 2021.

Call it the sweetest love and you would not be mistaken as Fella Makafui and Medikal ensured that their love was felt wherever they went to.

In 2021, they were almost at every place together, including dancing together heartily at a friend’s wedding.

YEN.com.gh brings you the six major times Fella Makafui and Medikal made love envious in 2021.

1. Dancing together at wedding: The young couple made the headlines after a video of them dancing at a friend’s wedding popped up on the internet. They danced so beautifully that they stole the attention of other wedding guests who took their phones to take shots of them.

2. Dancing abroad together: Later in the year, Fella Makafui and Medikal travelled abroad where they caused traffic with their dance on the streets there.

3. Flying first class together: Fella Makafui and Medikal mostly fly first class together anytime they travel on a plane. She has boasted and called herself a “rich girl married to a rich man”

4. Romantic dinners together: The ‘young at heart’ couple has had good romantic dinners together in 2021. Fella has often shared the videos and photos to her Instagram page telling the whole world how deeply she is in love with her husband.

5. Acquiring property together: Mr. and Mrs. Frimpong also acquired some property for themselves, including a mansion with a swimming pool customised in their daughter Island Frimpong’s name.

6. Fella going about during his arrest: Behind every successful man is a supportive woman, and this was manifested in the case of Medikal and Fella Makafui. When Medikal was arrested, Fella Makafui was seen at the premises of the court the whole day going up and about for her husband. At a point, she even got angry at journalists who had gone to cover the event at the court and ordered them to stop taking videos of her husband. After Medikal was released from the Ankaful Prison, Fella Makafui bought him a brand new iPhone 13 to wipe his ‘tears’.

