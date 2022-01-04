Sally Akua Amoakoaa, popularly known as Akua GMB, has opened up on why she has not found anyone since divorcing Dr. Kwaku Oteng

She said her focus now is on her kids and herself and she would want to keep it up in order to avoid drama

Akua GMB's post has triggered massive reactions, and she has earned so much more respect from them

Former TV3’s Ghana’s Most Beautiful winner, Sally Akua Mensah, has revealed that she is still single after her divorce from Dr Kwaku Oteng in 2020.

Two years on, the beautiful mother of three has disclosed that she has chosen to focus on just herself and her kids because she does not want to tolerate any drama from anybody.

She made this revelation in a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, and urged fans to emulate her by cutting off people who would not bring any meaningful addition to their life.

Massive reactions to Akua’s post

Akua’s post has triggered massive reactions from fans with many admiring her.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

Divorcing Dr. Kwaku Oteng

News about Dr Kwaku Oteng and Akua's divorce went flying in 2020 that the business mogul had ended their eight-year-old marriage because of cheating.

According to the reports, Kwaku Oteng found that Akua was having affairs with other men and so did not want to continue with the marriage any longer.

Celebrating birthday of their second son

Meanwhile, Akua had three children with Dr Kwaku Oteng - 2 boys, and a girl.

Recently, she celebrated the birthday of her second son with him.

We also published a video of Akua's first son who has grown so big and tall.

Akua also warmed the hearts of Ghanaians with a beautiful video of her daughter that surfaced on the internet.

