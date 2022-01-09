Kumawood actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye is currently in Germany as part of a tour of Europe

The mother of two travelled with her children, Nana Akua Nhyira and Kwau Danso, as well as their nanny

The actress has taken her fans on a tour of the beautiful three-bedroom apartment she is residing in at the moment

Kumawood actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye is someone who does not shy away from showing off her achievements on social media. Anytime she acquires something, Tracey does not hesitate to inform her followers.

In her latest video, Tracey has shown off a three-bedroom apartment in Germany she is residing. The apartment is located in the city of Hanover.

The actress and movie producer who was speaking to blogger Zionfelix in an interview showed fans around the apartment.

According to Tracey who is on a tour of Europe with her two children, Kwaku Danso and Nana Akua Nhyira, she needed a comfortable place to stay for their tour.

Watch below for the video of Tracey's apartment as shared on YouTube by Zionfelix:

