A Nigerian man has taken to social media to reveal that he found a young boy named Ahmed whom Wizkid promised to change his life five years ago

According to reports, the singer promised to give Ahmed the sum of N10m as well as sign him to his record label

The man who spotted the boy shared a video of him all grown up and disclosed that he raps on the streets for money

A young man has drawn the attention of Nigerians to the fact that Wizkid failed to fulfill the promise he made to a 12 year old boy, Ahmed five years ago.

In a post sighted online, the man shared a video of the almost 20-year-old rapping on the streets which he does for money.

Wizkid promised to sign and give Ahmed N10m five years ago

A video of the moment Wizkid brought up the young boy on stage and promised in front of fans that he would sign him to starboy records and also give him the sum of ten million naira.

Fans react

tthatthickgirl:

"How you wan make e take remember?"

gentility410:

"OBO is the best."

okoh_lion:

"Normally na wizkid hand work na disappointment and lies."

john_blaze_ogbuka:

"Na freedom of speech abeg. All the ones wey una leaders don promise una nko which one dem fulfill"

tufab:

"No be him fault. Baba don smoke loud forget... or na the boy no serious with him life "

dread_by_black:

"Wizkid is not DAVIDO na "

dejoke_a2e:

"Starboy can do no wrong in our sight. We gallant FC 4 life."

official_asaphakeem:

"If na obo promise am.. Dat nigga life don change one way or another i tell you."

