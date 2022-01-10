Photos of the first lady of Cameroon Chantal Biya, at the opening of the 2022 AFCON has caused a lot of attention and conversations he in Ghana

Many Ghanaian netizens who are just knowing Chantal Biya expressed much surprise after seeing the beauty and style she beholds

Ghanaian netizens say they thought Samira Bawumia was the most stylish presidential wife in Africa until they saw the first lady of Cameroon Chantal Biya at the AFCON opening

Sunday’s opening ceremony of the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations got many Ghanaians jaw-dropped after seeing the first lady, Chantal Biya waved through the open roof together with the president, her husband.

To Many Ghanaians, it looked like it was their first time seeing the Cameroonian Frst lady, Chantal Biya as they seemed surprised seeing the stunning beauty and style qualities she exudes even at age 51.

For most social media users, they indicated that they were hooked on to the thoughts of Ghana's Second Lady, Samira Bawumia being the most fashionable and regal wife of any president or its Vice in Africa.

But truth is, Chantal Biya has been on for the longest time so far as beauty and style is concerned. She was named as Africa's most glamourous First Lady by many tabloids and news agencies in Africa and beyond.

Washinton Post, an American daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C. has a whole write up about her spectacular and voluminous signature hair styles. Chantal Biya not every woman but the woman!

Fans Compare her to Bawumia

@Obed Anini reacted:

"Eii Samira Bawumia got 'political-style' competition, cos"

@Sam Ohene commented :

"Samira Bawumia Pro Max wate!!!!!"

@Philip Abutiate also commented :

"No size, Samira Bawumia saff no dey come o"

