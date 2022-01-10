Ghana's most-followed blogger, Zionfelix, has been sighted in town carrying his daughter, Pax Pam, with Minalyn in town

The video was shared to Pax Pam's Instagram handle with a caption wishing fans a Happy New Year

Many people have admired the bond between father and daughter and have left many heartwarming comments

Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, who is currently a father of two, is having the best father and daughter moments with his baby from his girlfriend Minalyn.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Zionfelix is seen carrying Baby Pax Pam in his arms while walking on the streets.

It was a beautiful slow-motion video and from the way Zionfelix looks into the little’s eyes tells the depth of love he has for her.

The video was shared with the caption: “Happy New Year” everyone.

Fans react to Baby Pax and Zionfelix’s video

The video has triggered some responses and many admiring the father and daughter bond.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

adwoaadepa870: “Princess and daddy.”

agyiriakua: “Daddy’s girl.”

maame4serwaah: “God I haven’t seen her face but she is too cute.”

glladstonee_: “Many happy returns love.”

patrigongon: “Daddy’s heart beat.”

aziznadia3: “Happy new year little angel.”

gloriaopokuafriyie: “Daddy n dautas dis tin.”

yaaqueen65: “Awww beautiful.”

nanaakua895: “Daddy’s gal.”

A double blessing

In 2021, Zionfelix welcomed two children with his two baby mamas, Mina, and Erica, around the same time. The blogger was overjoyed and called the situation a double blessing for him.

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Zionfelix indicated that the year 2021 has been his best ever because he has become a father for the first time.

He also thanked God for blessing him with a princess through Minalyn, as that was the very first time he was referred to as daddy. An earlier video of their daughter published by YEN.com.gh shows how beautiful and hairy she is.

Mina calls Erica's son blessed

Meanwhile as earlier reported, Mina has referred to her rival Erica's son as a blessed child.

She touched the hearts of her fans following that comment she passed about her ‘rival’ Erica’s son.

Zionfelix had shared a photo of one of his two kids on Instagram and mentioned their names in the caption only for Mina to comment: “Blessed children”.

Many praised her and called her mature person with a kind heart.

