Popular socialite Ayisha Modi has opened up about her own contribution she made to actor TT after a leaked audio of him begging for left over food popped up|

The audio was meant to be a private message to TV personality MzGee, who allegedly leaked the video to the public but later denied speculations

TT has made headlines after revealing what he used the huge sums of donations he had from donors including that of the Vice president of Ghana for

Popular socialite and outspoken social media sensation, Ayisha Modi, aka Mother Theresa has disclosed she gave a huge sum of money in helping actor Psalm Adjeteyfio widely known as TT, after his audio leak saga came out.

In the audio trending online, the actor was heard begging MzGee to spare him some leftovers from her kitchen. He stated his reason for asking for the food as people's promises to him not being fulfilled.

Ayisha swiftly countered his assertion after TT allegedly 'lied' about his situation claiming people have withdrawn from helping him in the audio leak.

Although Ayisha Modi did not disclose the exact amount of money she gave, she stated that TT made over a billion just 4 months ago after the VEEP doled out the GHC 50,000 to him and the donation she made and others also made.

She went on to reveal that the money she personally gave to TT just four months ago could be someone’s one year salary so it makes no sense that TT has blown all that money within this short period.

"Naaa if he made investment with the money we all gave him, TT can be making over 6,000gh every month bro. So what kind of investment is he talking about? I invested 50,000 dollars at Gh bank and I make 6,000 dollars profit every 6months bro"

She stated.

I didn't use the money Bawumia gave me to pay my rent - TT opens up on GHC50k

Veteran Ghanaian actor Psalm Adjeteyfio famed as TT of popular series Taxi Driver fame, has finally opened up on how he used a GHC50,000 gift he received.

According to a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram but believed to have emanated from an interview of the actor with Harriet Mensah of Takoradi-based Empire FM, TT said he used the money for other stuff rather than its original purpose.

