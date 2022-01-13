It looks like everyone keeps pointing fingers at TV personality, MzGee over the audio recording of actor TT begging her for left that leaked online

One of such persons is controversial and outspoken media personality Afia Schwar who subtly scorned MzGee saying it was a private message and MzGee shouldn't have shared it

MzGee came up with an explanation as to possible means by which the audio might have leaked after disclosing she shared the audio with a government official

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Self-acclaimed queen of comedy and social media sensation, Afia Schwar Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa has thrown subliminal 'shots' to broadcast journalist MzGee over her denial to leaking actor TT's begging audio.

The audio which was a private message to MzGee pleading with her for some assistance months after receiving huge donations from people including Dr Bawumia.

Many netizens and celebrities blasted MzGee for allegedly leaking the audio but she came out publicly to deny the allegations.

MzGee and Afia Swhar.source: Instagram/@mzgee

Source: Instagram

MzGee stated she only shared the audio to an aide from the office of the Vice President out of good intent following the claims actor made about not receiving promises that were made to him by some political figures.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Unfortunately for MzGee not everyone is buying her explanation as a controversial celebrity, Afia Schwar thinks otherwise.

According to Afia Schwar, the moment one person amongst two share an audio between them to a third party, it is what is termed as leaking so MzGee should take responsibility for her actions and stop trying to vindicate herself.

The actress made this statement in a homemade video she shared on her Instagram page where she also shared a couple of advice to the actor.

Watch the video here

Shut up - TT opens up on Ayisha Modi's many unfulfilled promises to him in video

Veteran actor Psalm Adjeteyfio has asked people criticizing and questioning him to keep mute in a new interview as he revealed the amount of money popular socialite, Ayisha Modi gave him.

The actor has been in the news in recent times following a private audio recording of himself begging for leftover food was leaked to the press and caused tons of conversations online.

The generated conversations that came out of the saga included comments from Ayisha Modi who claimed to have given the actor a huge sum of money to help combat his financial crisis.

Source: YEN.com.gh