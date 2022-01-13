Keche Andrew's wife, Joana Cudjoe, has shared a photo of a beautiful baby girl who has been given her exact name

Little Joana Nkunim Gyan Agyei-Frimpong, has been named after Keche's wife and she is now her godmother

Based on her earlier post, many people thought that it was her own baby and so they sent congratulatory messages to her

The wife of Ghanaian musician, Keche Andrew, has shared a photo of a baby girl who has been named after her.

She was overjoyed when she wrote the girl’s full name as Joana Nkunim Gyan Agyei-Frimpong, in the caption.

Initially, Joana Gyan did not clarify when she shared the first photo to celebrate the baby, and this got many people believing that it was her first child with Keche.

Perhaps, due to the incessant calls she was receiving, Joana decided to set the record straight that she was not the biological mother of the baby.

Fans react to Joana Gyan’s photo

The photo has triggered massive reactions from fans with the majority of those who commented congratulating her.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

Actress Gloria Sarfo, for instance, wrote a long message to celebrate Joana:

gloriaosarfo: “Wooooooow a big Congratulations super woman We Thank God for this special bundle of joy.”

freshbeegh: “New born king more wisdom.”

bayonagh_: “Congrats.”

dahanalove: “Wow congratulations.”

mizphe: “Congratulations.”

papabiobaapa: “Congratulations.”

mgbikpo: “Congratulations.”

ruthie_dzidzi: “Congratulations.”

ephia_papabi: “Welcome baby girl.”

amalipsy11: “Congratulations Mummy.”

maameabenayeboahnyarko: “Welcome sis.”

benny.ohene.9: “Congratulations.”

Source: YEN.com.gh