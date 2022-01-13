Bawumia's aide, Gideon Baako has reacted to MzGee's claims of him being the only one she sent the audio recording of TT begging for 'left over '

' After the numerous public ridicule MzGee was made subject to, the TV host to social media to place a curse on whoever leaked the audio TT sent to her

The Vice President's aide responded with a note on social media where he questioned Mzvee where her needless rants were coming from as he addressed the issue

The spokesperson at the office of the vice president Dr. Gideon Boako, has taken to the internet to react to MzGee‘s claims that he has something to do with the leaked tape of veteran actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio famed T.T.

Addressing some details of his involvement in this whole audio leak brouhaha, Dr. Gideon Boako said that MzGee was just ranting unnecessarily.

This follows the curses MzGee reigned on social media after calling him out asking that sleep eludes him and peace to elude his home if he was the one who leaked the audio.

According to the popular media personality, the audio may have been leaked for political advantage but she prayed for such machinations to backfire.

Reacting to the news, Dr. Baako stated clearly that he never had any form of encounter with MzGee both privately and publicly.

However, he clarified how he got the audio saying that her husband who is a media practitioner was the one that shared the content with him.

Dr Gideon Baako also added that he told her personally to husband to make sure his wife or any other person does not publish it as it will not be good for the office of the vice president.

Addressing Mzgee’s flare-up on Facebook, he wrote

"Where from this needless rant from Mzgee. I don’t know you and have never dealt with you in my private or public life. It is your husband that I have a working relationship with because of the work I do.

He stated.

Checkout the full post

Ghanaian media personality, journalist and broadcaster, Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah commonly known as MzGee, has spoken again over TT's leaked audio saga.

In a post she made on Instagram, MzGee reiterated the fact that she was not the one who leaked TT's audio to the public.

She went on to call out vice presidential staff Gideon Boako and asked for sleep to elude him and peace to elude his home if he was the one who leaked the audio.

Source: YEN.com.gh