Okyeame Kwame and Wife Celebrate 13 years of Marriage with Lovey Dovey Photos

Hiplife legend Okyeame Kwame and his lovely wife Annica are sweeping fans off their feet with cozy photos on social media and we can not have enough of it

The heartwarming photos which are making waves online is to commemorate the 13th marriage anniversary of Okyeame Kwame and Annica

Fans, netizens, and industry colleagues have been left in awe as many drop heart melting reactions and wishful thoughts to the do online

Who ever said love doesn't exist probably doesn't know the beautiful love tale between Ghanaian artiste Okyeame Kwame and his beautiful wife Annica because this duo have and are living it to its fullest.

The love birds celebrate their 13th marriage anniversary today and they decided to mark the feat with cute lovey dovey photos of themselves and scored it with an emotional caption.

Okyeame Kwame in his special message to his better half, who doubles as his manager, said he can not imagine life without the mother of his two children, Kwame Bota and Sante.

Okyeame Kwame.source:instagram/@okyeamekwame

Source: Instagram

Clearly we can say their union has stood the test of time, with the two, detailing how lovers can also achieve a long-term union despite their differences.

Okyeame posted one post workout of he together with his wife share a kiss in a an upside down position. He captioned:

Happy anniversary my queen. You are more than a wife. You have lived up to the responsibility of nourishing my family with all your time and resources. Your love hits different. The 13 years spent with you have been the best 13 years of my life. I have always known I would live a happy life, but I didn’t know you would be one of the main reasons why. My challenge now is to keep changing how I love you as you keep changing through the years as a woman. My promise is to love whoever or what ever you become. Happy Anni-versary.

Some Fans Reactions

@beverly_afaglo

"Too cute am blushing ☺️ happy anniversary my people"

@quophiokyeame

"My people!!!! Happy anniversary!!! Your is special in every sense of the word.Enjoy oooooooo!!!!!!"

@nsafoahemaa

"Happy anniversary beautiful couple"

