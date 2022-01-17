Psalm Adjeteyfio has made a big u-turn about a donation he received from Ayisha Modi a few months ago

TT recently indicated that he only received GHC500 as a donation from Ayisha Modi but he has changed the figure to GHC5,000 after Modi blasted him

The veteran actor claims it was an oversight which he corrected after enquiring from his son about Modi's donation

He thus begged Modi and her team members who presented the money on her behalf to forgive him

Veteran actor Psalm Adjetey has rendered an apology to Ayisha Modi after their recent spat over money the latter donated to him.

Adjeteyfio, popularly known as TT, has been trending after an audio recording of his leaked on social media. In the recording sent to MzGee on Whatsapp, the actor was heard begging for leftovers from her kitchen.

Coming barely four months after TT cried for help and received over GHC90,000 in donations from Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Chief of Staff Frema Opare, among others, the actor's appeal stirred a lot of debate.

While responding to claims by Ayisha Modi that she had also donated GHC5,000, TT claimed that she brought him 'only GHC500'.

TT's claim angered Ayisha Modi and her associates who went on social media to blast the veteran actor for lying.

TT admits to GHC5,000 donation

A few days after being blasted, TT has admitted that the money he received from Modi was GHC5,000 and not GHC500 as he had earlier disclosed.

In an interview with Neat FM on Monday, January 17, 2021, TT stated that it was an oversight that made him say Modi's money was GHC500.

According to him, it was one of his sons who recorded the donations they received and since it had been months ago, he had forgotten the exact amount.

He further revealed it was only after he watched a video of Ayisha Modi and her associates' response that he asked his son. The son confirmed that Modi gave them GHC5,000.

He thus pleaded with Modi and her people to forgive him for the oversight error he made which led to the misunderstanding.

A Plus blasts TT

Prior to Ayisha Modi's response, Kwame A Plus had blasted TT for his comments about her donation.

For A Plus, TT was sounding ungrateful by describing a donation as 'only' even if he thought it was too small.

The musician argued that many people are looking for little amounts to start a business with but TT had just wasted over GHC90,000

Source: YEN.com.gh