Veteran actress Adwoa Pee has narrated a bad experience she had with popular actress Jackie Appiah.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Adwoa Pee said she was on admission at Korle Bu Hospital for some ailments, including kidney stones.

For the amount needed for the surgery, the actress said she needed 6,000 cedis in addition to what she already had, therefore, she decided to contact her colleagues for help.

According to her, Jackie Appiah came to mind because they have a good relationship in which Jackie calls her mama and she refers to her as a daughter.

Sadly, Adwoa Pee, who has been in and out of hospital 41 times, said Jackie immediately hung up on her when she told her that she was on admission at the hospital and needed 6,000 cedis.

When I called her, she first asked me ‘are you still in Virginia?’ I told her no, and that I have been to Ghana for some time and needed help for surgery. Just then she cut the line on me,” Adwoa Pee said.

She revealed that several calls made to Jackie’s phone after she hung up went unanswered, and that was when it dawned on her that her daughter was not ready to support her.

Adwoa Pee said she followed up with a text message to Jackie’s phone asking to be given Kalsoume Sinare’s number. That, too, Jackie ignored, she said.

The actress says she was and still is very hurt over Jackie’s attitude and the pain she feels is more than what she feels from her kidney stones condition.

She disclosed that after her bad encounter with Jackie Appiah, she decided to call Nana Ama McBrown.

McBrown, according to Adwoa Pee, was sympathetic in their conversation but she could not help because she said she had spent so much money abroad for surgery and so she needed time to get her something.

Adwoa Pee said she felt comforted by McBrown’s words, and wished Jackie had behaved that way.

Watch her make the narration about Jackie from the 5th minute in the video below:

