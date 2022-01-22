Shatta Wale's announcement that he has got a new girlfriend continues to dominate the trends on social media

The Dancehall star's announcement has put his previous relationships and the ladies involved into perspective

One such lady, Magluv who is the last known girlfriend of Shatta, has dropped her first post after the announcement

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale, known in private life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, has stirred talk on social media once again.

This time it is not about beef but his announcement that he had found a new lover. He even shared videos of the

In the videos that were widely circulated on other social media platforms, Shatta Wale and the fair-coloured lady were seen hugging each other.

Shatta Wale's girl Magluv has dropped her 1st post after he flaunted a new girlfriend Photo source: @magdalene_akosua, @sweet_maame_adwoa

Shatta Wale's unexpected introduction of his new girl has put the spotlight on many people including ladies who are known to have been in a relationship with him.

One of such ladies is fashion designer Magdalene Love Nunoo, popularly known as Magluv on social media.

Magluv's post after Shatta Wale's announces new girl

Amid the trending news of Shatta Wale's new relationship, Magluv has dropped her first post and she seems to have left everything in the hands of God.

Magluv shared one of her beautiful photos on Instagram stories. In her caption, she decided to attest to the goodness of the almighty.

"God is good," she simply said.

Check below for Magluv's post as reposted on on Instagram page, @sweet_maame_adwoa:

Magluv and Shatta Wale come a long way

While Magluv's cannot be taken to be a reply to Shatta Wale's announcement, many expect her to be affected by the new development.

Magluv is the last lady known to have carried the title of being Shatta Wale's girlfriend after many years of being known as his cousin.

She got entangled in heated exchanges with Shatta Wale's mother Elsie Evelyn Avemegah who had accused Magluv of blocking access to the musician.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Hot FM, Mama Shatta said her son's behaviour was because Magluv had told him that she (Elsie) was a witch.

It was while she was trying to defend herself that it degenerated into banter. But Magluv eventually succumbed and knelt down in the studio to beg Mama Shatta for forgiveness.

With such a history, it should not be surprising that Magluv will not be pleased with the situation and may well be praying to God through her prayer.

Shatta Wale's new girl teaches Fella how to swim

Meanwhile, it seems Elfreda has not taken too long to bond with Shatta Wale's friends. Barely 24 hours after being introduced, she has gone on a vacation with Shatta Wale, Medikal, and Fella Makafui and is not in any way looking like a new member of the squad.

In one of the videos from the vacation which has been posted on the Instagram blog, @sweet_maame_adwoa, Elfreda has been spotted bonding with Fella.

The two are seen inside a swimming pool while Elfreda, who looked like a more skillful swimmer, tried to teach Fella how to swim. It was all smiles between them.

