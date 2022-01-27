Popular social media star and musician Achipalago, has been nabbed by the police over assault in the Ashanti region, Kumasi to be precise

The outspoken personality was spotted in a video going viral being questioned at the police station for assaulting a lady who was heard ranting behind

Achipalago who lives in the US recently touched down to Ghana for a short vacation and has been in the news for some interviews he granted

Ghanaian social media sensation and socialite, Achipalago has reportedly been arrested in Kumasi for assaulting a lady at Vienna city according to Famebugs.

The influencer has been spotted in a new video shared by Famebugs on their Instagram page nabbed in a police car and later sent to the station for questioning.

Achipalago who resides in the United State of America announced his presence in Ghana for a short vacation recently after appearing in a couple of interviews that made headlines.

Photos of Achipalago.source: Instagram/@archipalago

Source: Instagram

In the Video shared by Famebugs on IG, an unknown lady is heard loudly behind as Achipalago is put in the police car claiming Achipalago had assaulted her and sought justice.

In posting the video they captioned:

"FameBugs is told after his arrest, his uncles showed up at the police to beg for him. At the end of this video, he could also be seen apologizing to the lady he assaulted. FameBugs is reliable informed the incident happened at Viana City and Palago had not been granted bail yet."

Watch video here

Social Media Reactions

The video has garnered a lot of social media reactions from fans and netizens beneath the post on Instagram.

@nanaesi.mills.5 commented:

"Where's Mr Dampare deal with him, in that U S can he touched a woman"

@seinalove1 also reacted:

"The kruasesem in his vain too much"

@ofori4240 asserted:

"This guy has a problem"

@hajiabossladyzyda commented:

Sia now u meet ur meeter u dey beg jon e go over u 2022

