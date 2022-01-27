Afia Schwar and her family have held the one-week observance in honour of her late father, Augustine Adjei

One of the special moments from the one-week ceremony was when Schwar and her extended family members got on the dancefloor

A video of Schwar and her family members which has surfaced on social media has stirred loads of reactions

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A video of Ghanaian actress Afia Schwarzenegger and her close family members has triggered massive reactions online.

The video was shot at the one-week observation of Afia’s Schwar’s dad which was held on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Achimota, Accra.

During the ceremony, Afia was called together with her close family members to the dance floor to enable them to cheer up from grieving.

Afia Schwar on the dancefloor with her family at her dad's one-week Photo source: @ghhypper, @nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

Watch below for the video as sighted on Instagram blog @nkonkonsa:

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Fans react to Afia Schwar’s video with close family members

The video, however, has caused a stir among some fans who have criticised the appearance of Afia’s family members.

Joyce, for instance, was not pleased with how the family members looked and wondered why Afia Schwar would insult other families:

joycepunamhit: “Look at her family and she is always insulting other people family hmm God is good.”

Joekella, however, took a jab at Joyce for criticising Afia’s family:

joekella8: “@joycepunamhit what's wrong with the people standing there?? If you've a problem with what she does insult her and leave the innocent people around her.”

But Bigzy responded to Joekella’s comment and defended Joyce. To her, it is Karma that has caught up with Afia:

bigzy_i_am: “@joekella8 that's social media wahala. She doesn't leave other people's family. So unfortunately, others won't leave her. I agree tho that families shd be left out in such cases. Karma it is.”

More comments came through for the video:

realbrisanice: “@joycepunamhit ahh sister As3m na waka no saa no…. She dare not come out to open her big mouth to insult people again.”

emek.a571: “Ah Ewurade y3su so these are afia's family and she has been insulting other people's family who are doing better than hers. I want to 3fum fou nkoaaa no wonder Tracy is her friend.”

Stars show love to Afia Schwar

Meanwhile, it was not all tears throughout as Schwar got flashes of smiles during the ceremony. These were mostly the times when some of her celebrity friends arrived at the venue.

Among the many prominent people who brought smiles to Schwar by attending the one-week rites were Nana Ama McBrown, Fadda Dickson, Abeiku Santana, Kwaku Manu, and KKD. Others included Obaapa Christy, Piesie Esther, Gifty Adorye, Nana Agradaa, Nigel Gaisie. Tracey Boakye, Diamond Appiah, and many others were also present.

YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the moments when these celebrities arrived to mourn with Schwar.

Source: YEN.com.gh