Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu has been spotted cutting a cake with his wife, Lady Julia, as she celebrated her birthday

A video which has surfaced online shows Lady Julia full of smiles as they cut cake amid cheers from those around

Lady Julia celebrated her birthday on December 14, 2021, and was joned by her husband and others to celebrate

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has been spotted in a rare public display of affection with his wife, Lady Julia Osei Tutu.

In the video which has shared on Instagram by blogger, @sweet_maame_adwoa, Otumfuo is seen helping Lady Julia cut a cake during the celebration of her birthday.

The video shows the royal couple dressed in match white outfits. In front of them was a cake with lighted candles. They both held a knife to cut through the cake.

Throughout the cake cutting, Lady Julia was full of smiles and stealing glances at her husband while the people around sang 'happy birthday' and wished her a long life.

YEN.com.gh does not immediately know when the birthday party of Otumfuo's wife was held but it has come up on the internet a few weeks after she marked her actual birthday.

Lady Julia's birthday

Lady Julia Osei Tutu, born Julia Ama Adwapa Amaning, celebrated her birthday on December 14, 2022.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, the Manhyia Palace, took to social media to share a photo of Lady Julia to eulogize her.

Many other admirers of Otumfuo's wife took to their various platforms to share photos in celebration of her new age.

Otumfuo celebrates Adae Kese with Bawumia, others

The birthday of Otumfuo's wife came just two days after the Asantehene celebrated his 'Adae Kese' to climax the year.

The 'Adae Kese' saw Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Samira Bawumia, joining the celebration.

The two showed great style and rich culture with their Kente fashion celebrating the final 'Akwasidae' of 2021.

Bawumia and Samira looked entirely regal and exceptionally stunning in their fully patterned and colourful kente.

