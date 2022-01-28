Jessica Opare Saforo Reportedly Quits Citi FM After 17 years
Citi FM presenter Jessica Opare Saforo, popularly known as Jessica OS, has reportedly left the radio station.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
According to a report YEN.com.gh sighted on Ghana Weekend, Jessica OS quit Citi FM on Friday, January 28, 2022.
Celebrity blogger Zionfelix also shared a photo of Jessica OS to announce her resignation while telling people not to blame her resignation on YouTube.
17 years with Citi FM
Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news
Source: YEN.com.gh
Tags: