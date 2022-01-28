Global site navigation

Jessica Opare Saforo Reportedly Quits Citi FM After 17 years
Jessica Opare Saforo Reportedly Quits Citi FM After 17 years

by  Jeffrey Mensah

Citi FM presenter Jessica Opare Saforo, popularly known as Jessica OS, has reportedly left the radio station.

According to a report YEN.com.gh sighted on Ghana Weekend, Jessica OS quit Citi FM on Friday, January 28, 2022.

Celebrity blogger Zionfelix also shared a photo of Jessica OS to announce her resignation while telling people not to blame her resignation on YouTube.

Jessica Opare Saforo has reportedly quit Citi FM Photo source: @jessicaosgh
17 years with Citi FM

