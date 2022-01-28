Citi FM presenter Jessica Opare Saforo, popularly known as Jessica OS, has reportedly left the radio station.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

According to a report YEN.com.gh sighted on Ghana Weekend, Jessica OS quit Citi FM on Friday, January 28, 2022.

Celebrity blogger Zionfelix also shared a photo of Jessica OS to announce her resignation while telling people not to blame her resignation on YouTube.

Jessica Opare Saforo has reportedly quit Citi FM Photo source: @jessicaosgh

Source: Instagram

17 years with Citi FM

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: YEN.com.gh