Popular media personality, Abeiku Santana, is being mocked on social media after a video of him trying to take a photo with Despite and his 'big boys' surfaced

In the video, Osei was seen pushing Abeiku Santana aside as he poses with Cheddar and the other 'big boys' at his plush birthday dinner

The video has generated a lot of social media reactions as netizens make a mockery of him for what they label as an embarrassing situation

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Top Ghanaian media personality, Abeiku Santana, is trending on social media after a video of him pushed aside as business mogul, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, and real estate mogul, Nana Kwame Bediako popped up.

This happened at the plush 60th birthday dinner of the rich and famous, Osei Kwame Despite, yesterday, February 2, 2022, which saw the conglomeration of big personalities.

The 'embarrassing' video has sparked a lot of conversations from many social media users with many making mockery of the media personality.

In a video making waves online, Abeiku Santana is spotted trying to photograph with Despite, Cheddar, and other 'big boys' but was pushed aside by Despite himself and was replaced with Kennedy Osei.

Abeiku Santana happened to be the MC of the birthday dinner as well as an earlier event Despite had in his hometown. Many fans have labeled the video an embarrassing moment.

Some social reactions to Abeiku Sanata

@issahquayeofoli

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

"Abeiku Santana kindly leave the rich and mighty guys alone"

@naa.adjeley.shuga

"Abeiku k) wakyi kakraa"

@geminigurl61

"Awanpam jeene Abeiku"

@_irandom_phones

"Why are they pushing Abeiku"

@dina.ansah.587

"See how despite call his son for the picture father love"

@paykiddgh

"Abeiku dey pri paaa oo"

@qwesi_wusu7

"Some senior man too dey pull ein trouser. charley"

@_iamkoffi

"Abeiku pre do do…nkurasesem no do so aahhh"

Nana Aba , Yvonne Nelson, Majid Michelle, Other top Stars Storm Despite's Birthday Dinner

Popular successful business man, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, who is the CEO of Despite Group, turned 60-years-old yesterday, February 2, 2022.

The birthday celebrant had a completely full day as he marked his 60th birthday with a whole lot of activities which included flying from Accra to his hometown, Wiamoase with his entourage.

Source: YEN.com.gh