Actress Tracey Boakye has opened up on the multiple sources of income that makes her the rich lady she is

In a social media post, Tracey listed a number of businesses and other investments she has to her name

Among the list of her businesses is a boutique in Turkey, real estate properties, and shares in two big companies

Actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye is one celebrity who likes to inspire fans with her achievements and often gives them a look into her home and rich lifestyle

Very often, Tracey's expensive lifestyle, which includes many exotic trips abroad for vacations has been trailed by questions about her source of income.

In one of her latest posts on Instagram, Tracey has sought to answer those with such questions by giving an insight into how she makes her money.

Tracey Boakye has opened up about her businesses and sources of income Photo source: @tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

Tracey Bokaye's sources of income

According to the screenshot which was written by a third party who seems to know Tracey very well, the actress makes money from multiple sources. The sources include dividends from shares she owns in two big companies, a boutique she owns in Turkey, real estate, and brand influencer jobs.

The post explained that Tracey's boutique is being looked after by one of her relatives. For her influencer jobs, Tracey is said to receive not less than GHC10,000 for each gig she gets.

While she did not write them herself, Tracey shared the screenshot with a caption suggesting that everything the person wrote was the truth.

"Who ever wrote this, I WISH U WELL . Creating a ghost page to insult me and say lies about me, won’t take THE BLESSINGS GOD HAS FOR ME AWAY. We all have 24hours, Make good use of it now . REAL ESTATE MOGUL," her caption read.

See the post below:

Tracey Boakye shows off customised water fountain

Meanwhile, Tracey Boakye recently wowed her fans on social media with a video of a large customised fountain in her house.

The fountain is situated on the compound of her mansion close to the swimming pool and she shared the video.

Many of her fans are impressed by the fountain and have concluded that Tracey Boakye is indeed blessed.

Source: YEN.com.gh