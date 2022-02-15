A video showing a pretty lady sitting on a bucket of hot water after having fun on Valentine's Day is going viral

The video showed the lady who appeared to be in some discomfort as she twitched on the bucket over the vapour

Many lovers and singles marked Valentine's Day yesterday, February 14, 2022, with show of love and affection

A pretty lady has been spotted sitting on a bucket of hot water with vapour emanating from it in what is believed to be the aftermath of her Valentine's Day date.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the young lady was seen seated in what looked like her living room while seated on a black bucket.

It is believed that the black bucket was filled with hot water which had vapour emanating from it.

Photos of lady sitting on a bucket of hot water. Source: @delay.ba

The young lady had a towel wrapped around her body as she endured the heat that was coming from the bucket.

What has come to be known by many as vaporisation, - a practice of sitting on a bucket of hot water for comfort- is what the lady was seen doing.

In the video, the lady was seen taking a break from the heat she was enduring as she stood for a while and showed a sign of discomfort on her face.

The video which was posted by Instagram page delay.ba was captioned:

"Vals day is over. Y3y3 y3 ho aduro."

Fans react to the video

Sister Derby Celebrates Valentine's Day With New Boo Daniel

Valentine's Day saw many celebs taking to social media to celebrate, and model and musician Sister Derby, known in private life as Deborah Owusu-Bonsu, celebrated in style.

The Kakalika hitmaker took to social media to share a lovely photo with her new boo, who is only known as Daniel.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Sister Derby's Instagram page, she was seen wearing red lingerie (like a swimsuit) with long red gloves. She completed her look with pink hair.

Lying on a bed with a white bedsheet, Deborah had her sweetheart standing behind where she lay. The young man was dressed in a white shirt and a pair of black trousers. Sitting pretty on the bed was a bouquet of red, pink, and wine coloured flowers.

