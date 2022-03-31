A throwback video of Afia Schwar and Abrokwa's wedding reception has dropped online and fans can't keep calm

Afia is seen rocking a yellow dress over a pair of 'camboo', with a huge crown on her head for the bridal look

She danced happily with Abrokwa with a live band performance as seen in the video shot in 2016

Many people have reacted to various aspects of the video and concluded that it was a low-budget event

A throwback video of the wedding ceremony between controversial actress Afia Schwar and her ex-husband, Lawrence Abrokwa, has landed on the internet.

The marriage ceremony was held in 2016, and the video sighted by YEN.com.gh contains the reception.

In the video, Afia is seen in a yellow dress and a pair of white ‘camboo’, and completed her bridal looks with a huge silver-plaited crown on her head.

Afia is seen joyously dancing and jumping to hug her husband, and while doing so, she kept holding her crown to ensure it does not fall off.

She dances and turns her back to Abrokwa, who is also seen in a happy mood grinding Afia’s backside.

There was live band music, and a man is seen seated behind three buffet bowls.

Afia’s wedding reception video gets reactions

The video has got many fans commenting, with some specifying their areas of interest.

Some had issues with Afia’s choice of dress, the ‘insufficient’ food. Others were also concerned about Abrokwa.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

adilalicious: “Eii matrinuɔma bed.”

gracefully_br9ken: “Parties with insufficient food is our sister’s trademark from long ago .”

pebble_feet: “It's the 3 buffet for me.”

debarbie12: “Abrokwa 1,Abrokwa 1 Abrokwa 1 is the yellow dress for me ,is the crown for me ,is the lips for me yeyeyeyeyeyeyeyeye Abrokwa 1 Abrokwa 1.”

barnesmary305: “Serious throw back.”

edou_kwah: “Sneakers no.”

priscillasblog: “God has really bless her wabr3 ankasa.”

cutest_sophie: “@mzbeldaily come and see something.”

boysboys_dad: “Yellow Yellow like this. Marriage of two villagers.”

Unfortunately, the wedding did not last even a year after Abrokwa caught Afia in bed with another man.

