Serwaa Amihere and Abena Korkor met in public for the first time after the latter made allegations about the former on social media

The two bumped into each other at the VGMA23 where Serwaa interviewed Korkor on the red carpet

A video of Serwaa and Korkors encounter has popped up and stirred massive reactions from social media users

The 23rd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA23) came off at the Grand Arena in Accra over the weekend.

The two-day event held on May 6-7 brought up many interesting moments. One of these moments happened to be a rare face-to-face interaction between GHOne TV's Serwaa Amihere and Abena Korkor.

Abena Korkor is known to have been bad-mouthing Serwaa Amihere and making allegations that suggest she (Serwaa) is into amorous relationships with a number of prominent men in Ghana.

In November 2021, Korkor apologised to Serwaa and her mentor, Nana Aba Anamoah, for apparently making false claims against them. At the time, Nana Aba revealed that Serwaa had been hurt by the false claims and even cried over them.

Barely five months after the apology, Abena Korkor was reported by Pulse Ghana to have gone back to make the same claims and even added new allegations.

With such a history, many thought a meeting between Serwaa and Abena Korkor was going to be problematic. But it was not so when they met at the VGMA23.

Serwaa who was one of the hosts for the red carpet segment of the event showed a lot of maturity as Abena Korkor appeared in a red dress. Serwaa asked questions in the most professional way.

From the video, it is difficult for one to notice that there has ever been a problem between the two. If anything at all, it was Korkor who looked uneasy.

Serwaa Amihere and Abena Korkor's meet up stirs reactions

The video of Serwaa's encounter with Abena Korkor has stirred loads of reactions online. Many people have been impressed by Serwaa's composure and show of professionalism.

luxe_event_planners_gh said:

"Dear Serwaah, you were on top of your game. You are really meant for this industry and business, this is an epitome of professionalism and ethics. Cheers."

nanayaabikkai said:

"I love Serwaa moreee....her composure is on point...Maturity at its best❤️❤️❤️❤️."

she_loves_oxlade said:

"Very standard and respect thoughtful and genuine person love her attitude ."

the_qwequbossoh made a funny observation:

"Abena no mom ay3 confused ."

honey_hug_girl said:

"See how she make l33m in Serwaa’s presence….."

