Adinkra Pie CEO Barima Osei Mensah has subtly reacted to rumours that his marriage with Anita Sefa Boakye had ended.

Rumours surfaced on social media on Thursday, July 6, 2022, that Barima Osei and Anita's marriage which happened in November 2021 had hit the rocks.

According to the rumours which have been circulating on gossip platforms, the couple's marriage had reached a point of no return and was expected to be broken apart on Friday.

But in a Whatsapp status which's screenshot has been shared by @zionfelixdotcom, the Adinkra Pie CEO has seemingly denied the rumours.

In the Whatsapp status, a seemingly shocked Adinkra laughed off the rumours while lamenting over the attitude of some Ghanaians.

"Ei Ghanafuo," he said with a laughing emoji.

