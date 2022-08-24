Social Media has been set ablaze with a picture of a food pack which contains Jollof rice and a garden egg

The photo's source and country are not known, but Nigerian and Ghanaian netizens believe it is from their country

The post has led to mixed reactions, with some blaming the economy for the newly discovered meal

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghanaians and Nigerians on social media had a field day when a photo of a rather unusual food combination emerged. In the picture, a hand is seen opening a pink food pack with Jollof rice and a garden egg instead of a boiled egg which is the norm.

Netizens react to viral Jollof and garden egg photo Photo Source: @fixondennis & Betsie Van der Meer

Source: Getty Images

YEN.com.gh sighted the photo from Twitter user @Fixondennis, who asked his followers to spot the abnormality in the photo. He captioned it;

Just retweet when you see it.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

His post caught the attention of many who had different reactions to the post. YEN.com.gh has classified the reactions into seven categories.

1. Ghana

These are a group of netizens who believe the picture originates from Ghana. They believe this because the tweep who shared the picture is Ghanaian.

2. Nigeria

For reasons best to known to them, this group thinks the original owner of the photo is in Nigeria.

3. It's a scam

This squad believes the person who received the meal was duped. They hoped to receive a boiled egg but got a garden egg instead.

4. Vegan Meal

Unlike the previous team, this squad believed the meal was not a scam but rather the diet of a person who does not eat animal products.

5. Blame The Economy

With the constant increase in food costs, some netizens believe this was an attempt to satisfy the cravings for eggs but on a budget.

6. Specific

This squad is of the opinion that the person was not specific with the type of egg they wanted as there are several types of egg.

7. All Egg Be Egg

The majority of the reactors shared this opinion. To them, the person achieved their purpose of eating an egg despite being a garden egg.

Ghanaian Twitter User Cries Over Number of Coated Peanuts in Nkatie Burger

A young man on Twitter went viral after he shared the number of coated peanuts currently in the Nkatie Burger pack. He noticed a massive reduction from 58 to 37 due to economic hardships.

Many netizens were equally taken aback as they blamed the economy for the reduction.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh