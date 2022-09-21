Controversial Ghanaian comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger, has rained curses on UK-based Ghanaian TikToker, Maa Linda

The pair revived their rivalry on Tuesday as they traded invectives via their social media platforms

Afia Schwar invoked curses on Maa Linda and her children in one of her videos, saying Maa Linda ridiculed her adopted child, Pena

Controversial comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger, invoked curses on UK-based Ghanaian TikToker Maa Linda amid their heated exchanges on social media.

The two entertainers revived their war of words on Tuesday, jabbing each other with covert and overt diatribes.

In one of her videos, Afia Schwar, who doubles as a media personality, rained curses on Maa Linda and her children, who include TikToker Felicia Osei.

Afia Schwar's curses

''Your daughters, Felicia and Sexyjournalist, I hand them over to spirits, witches, water, the sea; in the same way you're ridiculing Pena, [my adopted daughter] as an orphan, it's my prayer that one of your daughters will die during childbirth and leave their kids orphaned ...,'' she said

The video in which Afia Schwar invoked curses on Maa Linda garnered mixed reactions from netizens. Many prayed to overturn the curses against Maa Linda and her daughters.

How netizens reacted on social media

Maame Abena Owusua Antwi said:

We stand in the gap for them and overturn any incantation and curses. We neutralize it by the power of the blood of Jesus which speaks better than any other blood. No weapon fashioned against them shall prosper and every tongue that will rise up against them shall be condemned in judgment. They are hidden under the banner of the Almighty and therefore they are SAFE IJMN.

Manye Dede commented:

Nsemhunu sei aaaa, but Maa Linda too should stay away from her hw3 s3 innocent kids have been dragged into their nonsense.

Belinda Tettey-enyo shared:

We overturn her council and send it back to the sender in Jesus' mighty name.

Rowena Yaa Korkor Cherkoh posted:

Tweaaa, online curse by the time it gets to the recipient nu a data asa. Abeg shift. Disgusting!

Percy Kweku Ocran said:

You mention MOGPA Nyame and same time ahohom? See, this thing called social if you're not careful you will die like a chicken by some idiot.

If you have no spiritual backing (God or Satan) don't involve yourself in some things. Must everyone be a blogger and talk about others? Know that there are spirits hovering around who can take hold of these pronouncements and act on them. May God have mercy on them all.

Maame Abena Nyarko shared:

Go away,mogpa nyame ny3 gyimifuo. Leave mogparians in peace wai.

Afua Edith commented:

Mental health is a serious issue and shouldn't be taken for granted. Gradually, you're losing the rope.

Ekow Mamaba claimed:

Useless talk. The gods and the spirit she's talking about are even looking for her herself.

Adwoa Asieduwah Amuabeng-Osei said:

This is really nauseating. This will never work in Jesus's name.

Selasi Borbor said:

This one points a finger, and the remaining four are pointed at her tweaaaa. Real definition of sin.

