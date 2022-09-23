A video has popped up showing Afia Schwarzenegger being arrested and put in handcuffs by the police

Schwar was crying out and resisting the arrest in the video which surfaced on many Instagram pages

Even though it is not known when and why the comedienne and actress was arrested, the video has sparked reactions

Controversial actress and comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger, born Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, has been spotted in what seems like an altercation with the police.

In the video which has been circulating on Instagram, Schwar is seen wearing a black t-shirt and being accosted by a man in a police uniform.

Standing in an open place, the uniformed man tried to arrest Afia Schwar who was not willing to go with him while the people around moved in on them.

After a while, a woman in a police uniform came to pull Schwar from behind. The man was heard giving orders that Afia Schwar should be handcuffed.

"Handcuff her, handcuff the woman," the man shouted.

Schwar who tried to resist being arrested cried out that some people had taken her phone from her.

A woman in the crowd who was wondering why Schwar was behaving so advised her to stop because her misbehaviour was disgracefu.

"Afia, you are disgracing yourself. Why are you doing this?", she asked.

It is not when and why the comedienne was arrested in this manner. But it is worth noting that the quality of the video is quite low and must have likely been recorded sometime back.

See the video below:

Ghanaians react to Afia Schwar's 'arrest' video

The video has sparked reactions among social media users who have come across it online.

efya_.spicy said

Colour na ode 3twa mpoa nu 3nu nie???boi3

joey.the.badmon said

Don’t y’all think this lots going through this woman?

dorinda.xx said

Hmm May God deliver her from this life she’s living , too bad !

ama_farrari said

Those asking if it's old video no, Even if it's an old video, look at the state of a mother with children at home . She's lucky, because if not for that police man who kept her clode to him and was running his hands in her hair, because she's his super star anka she will smell pepper. Look how wasted she is. Mtweee

