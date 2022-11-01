Ghanaian politician, accountant, and entrepreneur Dr. Hassan Ayariga is known to be a proud father of two

The All People's Congress (APC) founder recently threw a party in celebration of his son's 11th birthday

A video of the humble politician dancing on the occasion of his son's birthday has circulated online

Aside from being one of Ghana's beloved politicians and entrepreneurs, Dr. Hassan Ayariga is a certified, talented dancer. The APC founder and presidential candidate has displayed his dancing skills on several occasions, including at his children's birthday parties, festivals, and national television.

In a recent update, a video of Dr. Hassan Ayariga dancing with his beautiful wife has hit the internet. From the video, one can tell the politician was in a good mood as he celebrated the 11th birthday of his son.

He was holding his phone and car keys while wearing a yellow shirt on a pair of brown trousers. Barefooted at the time, the APC founder started moving his body in front of his Infiniti car.

After attempting his version of Michael Jackson's popular Moonwalk dance, Dr. Ayariga was joined by his wife, who slayed in a pink blouse over a pair of blue jeans and pink sneakers.

In the video shared by Slayiseverywhere on Instagram and sighted by YEN.com.gh, Dr. Ayariga's beautiful wife got closer to her husband while raising her hands.

The music the lovely coupled danced to was playing from a loudspeaker. As the politician danced, he was cheered on by folks in his house who also took videos of him in action.

Reactions to Dr. Hassan Ayariga Dancing

smockk_hubb

Money is sweet birthday in this Ghana !! Ei

afrikkan_giant

When that omo tuo hit the right spot

maabyna_papabi

Sika mp3………d3d3Yoo

Hassan Ayariga Celebrates 50 Years, Throws Plush Birthday Party

In other Hassan Ayariga-related news, the Ghanaian politician threw a plush party to celebrate his 50th birthday on September 4, 2022.

The lavish party in his beautiful plush mansion was filled with elegant decor and a beautiful display of food. The All People's Congress founder marked his special day wearing an all-white outfit.

