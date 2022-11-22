Reports indicated that TikTok star Asantewaa had been scammed by the wife of former YOLO actor Aaron Adatsi, Eyram Adatsi, for an amount of GH₵300,000

Sources stated that Asantewaa contacted Eyram to assist her in building her own home, to which Eyram connected her to her cousin, who is a contractor

The story has baffled many netizens as some dice into the story and advice Asantewaa accordingly on what she should have done

Asantewaa and Eyram Adatsi. Photo Source: @_asantewaaaa_ @_its_eyramgh

Source: Instagram

According to sources, Asantewaa was in the process of building her own home; however, it was not stated how many months or years she has been working on the house. Reports indicated that she plans to finish up quickly and officially relocate into the house in a month.

She contacted Eyram to help her with that, and Eyram connected her to her cousin, who is a contractor. Since Asantewaa and Eyram are friends, Asantewaa trusted Eyram with the project.

Reports indicate that after Asantewaa paid the contractor GH₵300,000, she was not following up on the progress of the house due to her busy schedule, and she trusted Eyram wholeheartedly to handle the project on her behalf.

It was alleged that Asantewaa visited the site last week, and nothing has been done on the property. Sources say Asantewaa has tried reaching the contractor and Eyram but to no avail.

Meanwhile, sources close to Asantewaa share that the news has shattered the TikTok star to the extent that she has been crying since the incident happened.

Story of how Asantewaa was allegedly scammed by Aaron Adatsi's wife, Eyram Adatsi, sparks reactions

@O_K_Asare said:

How can you tell me this story?

@ewura_ama_danso remarked:

There might be a story, but not this version, and I know one of these ladies.

@PaPaKojo_ said:

how are you planning on moving to a house in a month, and you haven’t even seen foundation

@saintdarel remarked:

she paid and never went to the site to check progress but plans on moving into that supposed house next month? tell them to reframe the story, it’s unclear.

@starr_magma commented:

didn’t ask for progress pictures nor visited the site over months sake of she’s busy? Her husband, too, is busy that he can’t check after sending 3 billion. Tswww, you don’t rate us at all. Find a better story for us na wei de3

@CKANTWII said:

This story really no dey make sense to me cus how you pay this amount of money and get that “busy” not to check on ur house progress for months‍♂️ Ɛya na mo yale yale anaa

