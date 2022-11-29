Following Ghana's 2022 World Cup victory against South Korea, many Ghanaians have been raining praises on Mohammed Kudus

A Ghanaian lady, who also became a fan of the Black Stars player, slid into his Instagram DMs to propose to him

Her proposal has sparked massive reactions from social media users, with many finding her proposal funny

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus has been top of the trends after making Ghanaians proud in the 2022 World Cup. During Ghana's Group H game against South Korea, the football star scored two goals, contributing to Ghana's goals.

Source: Instagram

TikToker Dhopecy Sends Message to Mohammed Kudus

Following Ghana's win, many Ghanaians took to social media to express their admiration for the youngster. Joining the gang, Adwoa Dhopecy, expressed her love for the player in grand style.

The TikToker slid into the football star's Instagram direct messages and sent a voice note, proposing to be in a romantic relationship with him. She started her voice note by mentioning her name and nationality. From there, she said;

I have fallen for you after the goals you scored today.

She then asked for Kudus' current location for a possible link-up as she declared she is head over heels for him.

Sharing her monologue with the football star on her Tiktok account, Adwoa captioned it;

Somebody should tag him for me

Ghanaians React to Lady's Instagram Proposal to Kudus

Rashida Baaji

Ei madam how can you say this to my husband he’s a married man please he’s mine and mine only

Pretty_Diya

Asamoah Gyan mpo didn’t get this kind hyping eeiii Kudus di asem b3 ba

Vivi

I can't with y'all anymore . The entire Ghana girls have fallen

heischief100

He is in Qatar am his younger bro buh am in Pokuase ACP estate junction fast

Silas Marfo

i am not amaze anymore cuz I know I am in Ghana everything is possible u can never be sad here

