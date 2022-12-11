Ghanaian blogger and digital marketer, Amoaning Samuel, has bought a brand new Range Rover Evoque

In an Instagram post, he shared photos of the luxury vehicle with a starting price of $57,000 (GH¢740,089.14)

Scores of netizens took to the comment section to congratulate him while some tapped into his blessing

Ghanaian blogger and digital marketer Amoaning Samuel, popularly known as Entamoty, has acquired a brand new Range Rover Evoque with a starting price of $57,000 (GH¢740,089.14).

He took to social media to share visuals of himself cruising in town in his new luxury vehicle.

Blogger slayis_everywhere shared pictures of Entamoty, saying ''Ghanaian Blogger and Digital Marketer Entamoty @e.ntamoty has acquired for himself a brand new Range Rover Evoque''.

Photos of Entamoty and the new Range Rover. Credit: e.ntamoty.

Source: Instagram

On Entamoty's verified Instagram account, where he has amassed more than 130,000 followers, he said:

''Baby is home . Thanks to the Lord! Heat! #entamoty.''

Netizens took to the comment section to congratulate him while others tapped into his blessing.

Read how peeps celebrated Entamoty.

Loved ones celebrate Entamoty

Pmreigns commented:

Congratulations.

MaxDee posted:

I tap into your blessing.

Amockk_hubb said:

Congratulations .

Ghana_encyclopedia commented:

Congratulations @e.ntamoty .

Ahowboy_the_blogger1

And it has been customized, too❤️.

