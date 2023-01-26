Deborah Adablah, the lady at the centre of the lawsuit against First Atlantic Bank's CFO Ernest Kwasi Nimako, in an old video gave relationship advice to women

The video, which was recorded sometime back, shows the pretty lady giving relationship advice to women and admonishing them to seek intellectual stimulation from their partners

Deborah asserted that it was not enough for a man to give his woman only money and sexual favours but also had to impact knowledge in her

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Deborah Seyram Adablah, the young lady who sued First Atlantic Bank CFO, Kwasi Nimako, over an alleged relationship, was sighted in an old video giving relationship advice to women.

Deborah Adablah Gives Relationship Advice Photo Source: sweetmaameadwoa on Instagram, sikaofficial on Twitter

Source: UGC

The video has now gone viral after her lawsuit against Kwasi Nimako became public knowledge. In the video, the lady advised her fellow women not to expect only monetary favours from a man although it was the number one priority.

According to her, it was the duty of the man to stimulate his partner intellectually. Deborah highlighted that a man offering money and sexual favours was the bare minimum he could do and was not enough to satisfy her.

In the footage, she said any man that would want to be in her life would have to impact knowledge in her.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The lady asked women to look back at their previous relationships and see if they had learnt anything from their partners. The video caused a massive stir as netizens dropped interesting opinions.

See Video Here

Seyram Adablah's Relationship Advice Stirs Reactions

naaakua_babinjor

Mummy what you said is very true. Although you sued him with all the necessary proves but hey girl you have totally caused a damage to yourself

kingofaccra commented:

Why don't you invest in yourself?? Why should someone invest in you?

yungmanidc wrote:

So she herself, she wants us to understand she has nothing to offer but wants the man to offer money, sex and intellectual idea also. Fine fine

kcalb_rats also said:

This is what you people are dating. Damnnnn . Ghana boys are suffering

Deborah Seyram Adablah: Photos Of First Atlantic Bank CFO's Alleged Sidechic Who Sued Him Pop Up

In a related story, former national service personnel, Deborah Adablah, at First Atlantic Bank has sued the bank and its CFO Ernest Kwasi Nimako.

Deborah Adablah sued her former over an alleged 'forced' romantic relationship she claims to have had with him.

Photos of the young lady have flooded social media since the news of the lawsuit went viral on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh