Ghanaian blogger, Zionfelix said he is pained and disappointed in singer and business owner Mzbel for insulting and disgracing him

Mzbel, who claims Zionfelix had attacked her with his interviewee Afia Schwarzenneger in a recent interview, also "attacked him in an interview"

She posted a picture of Zionfelix to her Instagram with unprintable words in her caption, getting back at Zionfelix

Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix granted an interview with Afia Schwarzenneger in Germany. The blogger asked Afia Schwarzenneger about what transpired between herself and Mzbel and why they seemed to be attacking each other on social media.

Afia Schwarzenneger opened up about a song titled "Asibolanga", composed by Mzbel, which has been alleged to have been sung to shade Afia Schwarzenneger.

Mzbel trashes Zionfelix's apology and sends more attacks at him

Zionfelix, who claimed he covered the stories because he is a journalist and wanted to get enough information for his audience, said he had no intentions of disgracing Mzbel or dragging her into his issues.

Zionfelix said Mzbel talked about his private life and relationships with his partners as she called him out in her Facebook live, and he does not think it was the right move to make. In his attempt to apologize to Mzbel and even say he still loves her despite the bad blood between them, Mzbel trashed his apology.

Mzbel said, Zionfelix, count the number of monetized interviews u have about me on your YouTube Channel with lies and insults about my private life and come back and explain which ones u apologized for! Haven't I politely spoken to u several times to stop? Oh so u have feelings abi? Kwasia mu Kwasia!

See Mzbel's post about Zionfelix below:

Veteran Ghanaian singer Mzbel released her new single Asibolanga after years of quitting music to focus on her business

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that veteran Ghanaian musician Mzbel had released her much-anticipated single ASIBOLANGA on October 28, 2022.

The single is her first release of the year and is said to be a diss song to her longtime rival, Afia Schwarzenegger. Fans of MzBel and music lovers also shared their thoughts on the newly released single on social media.

