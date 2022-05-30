Ace Ghanaian Actress, Lydia Forson, has opined that she admires Former President John Agyekum for his African wear policy on Fridays

She stated that the policy was one of the best policies to have been implemented under his regime

"I honestly believe that it played a huge role in how we positively relate to African print now," she said

Ace Ghanaian Actress, Lydia Forson, has opined that Former President John Agyekum Kufuor's Friday wear policy was one of the best to have been put in place under his regime.

Taking to Twitter to share her view, she said that policy is one of her favourite things about the former president.

One of my favorite things Ex. President Kufuor did was the introduction of Friday wear.

She added that workers in Ghana and Ghanaians in general complying with the policy changed the outlook of how people relate to African print.

I honestly believe that it played a huge role in how we positively relate to African print now. You see sometimes it’s just in the simplest policies that bring huge change.

African print dresses have come in vogue lately and many Ghanaians now prefer to wear these styles to many formal occasions.

But the popularity has not always been as Western-style dresses once dominated the fashion scene in Ghana. Prior to the time of former President John Agyekum Kufuor in office, there had been concerns about the local fabric manufacturers going out of business due to low patronage.

This low patronage had been caused by a seeming disinterest in styles associated with the fabrics.

