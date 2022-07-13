While dozens of Emmy nominees are celebrating their first-ever nods, Lupita Nyongo is excited to be nominated again for outstanding narrator

Among the first-time nominees is former US President Barrack Obama, who has also been nominated for his narration in the Netflix docuseries, Our Great National Parks

The two were nominated for the Emmys alongside Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, David Attenborough, and W. Kamau Bell

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Award-winning Kenyan actress and former President Barack Obama are among the formidable crop of nominees at the 74th Emmy Awards.

Barrack Obama with a group of youngins during the filming of Netflix docuseries. Photo:Pete Souza/Netflix.

Source: Facebook

The Emmy nominees were announced on Tuesday, July 12, and it will honour the best television production of the year.

Lupita nominated for Emmys

Lupita took to her Twitter handle to celebrate the nomination by sharing throwback footage from her time working on the Discovery+ series Serengeti II.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The 39-year-old performer, who will compete in the Outstanding Narrator category, uploaded several photos and clips of herself exploring the African plains.

She also penned a short message in her post's caption to publicly express her excitement about being put up for the award.

'We are nominated for an Emmy!!! Thank you @televisionacad for recognizing my narration of Serengeti II in today's nominations,' she wrote.

"I love being part of a show that inspires me to get outtttsiiiideee wherever I am!"

The 12 Years A Slave actress went on to remark that she was a fan of being on location while the series was shot.

Obama nominated for the same award

People reported that Obama would be adding another achievement to his resume after landing the nomination for narrating the Netflix docuseries Our Great National Parks.

The outstanding narrator category also comprised three other nominees who will be up against the 60-year-old former US president and Lupita.

They include Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War, David Attenborough for The Mating Game: In Plain Sight, and W. Kamau Bell for We Need to Talk About Cosby.

Though he's won two Grammy Awards for best spoken word album — 2006's Dreams from My Father and 2008's The Audacity of Hope: Thoughts on Reclaiming the American Dream — this is the first Primetime Emmy nomination of Obama's career.

Lupita nominated for Emmys in 2020

The 12 Years A Slave actress was in 2020 nominated alongside global stars Kareem Abdul, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Angela Bassett and David Attenborough in the Outstanding Narrator Category.

Meanwhile, popular Kenyan website, TUKO.co.ke reported that Lupita became the first African woman to narrate a documentary for Go Discovery in 2019.

The docuseries followed the heartwarming and harrowing tales of wildlife living within Tanzania's largest national park.

The Oscar winner narrated the six-part series, produced by Emmy-winning filmmakers Simon Fuller and John Downer, who also directed the show.

Having visited plenty of safaris throughout her lifetime, Lupita said she was overwhelmed by the majesty of Africa's nearly untouched plains.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke