Chuck Lorre, the producer behind The Big Bang Theory, Two and a Half Men and many other TV hits, is separating from his wife of nearly four years, Arielle Lorre.

Chuck Lorre files for divorce from wife Arielle. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Arielle Lorre is a lifestyle influencer who is known for her active presence on Instagram and YouTube with a focus on health and wellness.

Variety reports that the couple confirmed their split in a joint statement.

“It is with mutual consideration and respect that we have decided to separate. Our plan is to move forward in different directions but with great love, admiration and gratitude for the time we shared. We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you for your support,” the statement said.

Lorre ranks among the most successful producers in Hollywood and is among the most prolific TV producers of the past four decades.

Among his other sitcom credits are ABC’s Dharma & Greg, Cybill, Mom and Mike and Molly.

He earned back-to-back best comedy series Emmy nominations for his Netflix comedy The Kominsky Method staring Michael Douglas.

Arielle Lorre is host of The Blonde Files podcast.

She established herself as an early influencer who gained fame through her voice on Instagram.

Chuck Lorre's previous divorces

The Dharma & Greg creator was married to his business partner Paula Smith from 1979 to 1992 and they share daughters Nicole and Asa.

He was also married to Playboy Playmate Karen Witter from 2001 to 2010.

