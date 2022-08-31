Celebrated Ghanaian actress, Joselyn Dumas, keeps proving that she still has the sauce as she always glows in every outfit she steps out in

She celebrated her birthday on August 31, 2022, turning 42, and she still looks as young and beautiful as ever

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the most adorable looks of the multiple award-winning actress to honour her on her special day

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Popular Ghanaian actress, Joselyn Dumas, is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful actresses Ghana has ever produced.

Joselyn Dumas. Photo Source:@joselyn_dumas

Source: Instagram

She rocks every outfit with grace and without even trying. From being a plus-size woman to losing some inches off through dieting and exercising to achieve the hourglass figure, Joselyn never disappoints when she steps out.

1. Glass nkoaa outfit

Her look for the 2022 edition of the AMVCA was beyond stunning. She rocked a star-studded outfit with glass-like pieces fixed from the turtle-neck region to her waistline.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The bottom section of the dress was designed with chains of beads that hang from the waistline.

She wore a short blonde frontal lace wig to bring out the spark in her look. She wore a yellow pair of heels with a bow on top to create a design.

Since it was an evening occasion, her makeup was heavy with smokey eyes and a darker shade of lipstick to make her makeup stand out.

2. Wedding guest Joselyn

For her friend's wedding, Joselyn slayed in an ombre purple kente dress. It was made with a corset which snatched her waistline. The bottom section of the dress was long enough to touch the ground while accentuating her hourglass figure.

She wore a brown wig with a curled strand on each side of her face. Since it was a wedding, her makeup was soft and almost had a natural touch to it. The eye shadow matched the colour of her outfit.

3. The black goddess

She looked gorgeous in her all-black lace dress with sheer fabric lined on the inside.

She rocked a black and blonde ombre frontal lace wig that had big curls at the ends. She paired her look with a shiny pair of pointed heels.

4. The golden queen

She rocked a golden brocade dress that has huge puffs around the arms. Crystals were used to line the dress's plunging neckline to add some spark to it.

She wore a bone-straight wig that flowed effortlessly on her back. Her soft makeup gave her a fierce look.

5. Star-studded gown

The multiple award-winning actress looked really stunning in her sparkling see-through dress.

Her makeup was flawless, with the highlights and contour as well as the blush done to perfection. She had on a black wig that had huge curls at the ends. To complete her overall look, she wore a gold pair of heels.

Joselyn Dumas: Actress' Old Photos As Plus Size Lady Stirs Mixed Reactions

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian actress and media personality Joselyn Dumas had given her fans and social media followers a peek into her past.

Dumas shared some throwback photos showing that she has not always been the hourglass lady she is famously known to be.

The photos shared on her Instagram page, have two different sets of Dumas as a plus-sized woman compared to her current stature.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh