Some Ghanaian women have claimed Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson as their long-lost family member

In a video that has made the rounds online, a woman who introduced herself as the actress' sister broke down in tears as she spoke

There was also an older woman in the video, reportedly Mercy Johnsons's mum, beside the weeping sister

Famous Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson is in the news, and this time, it's because of women who claim she is their family member.

In a video sighted on blogger Tosinsilverdam's page, an emotional woman cried as she spoke.

Netizens react to video of Ghanaian women claiming Mercy Johnson Photo credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

The interpreter beside her revealed that the women were looking for Mercy Johnson, her sister, and Daniel Johnson.

The interpreter urged Mercy Johnson and her brother to have pity and return to their family members.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Mercy Johnson's alleged family members

regyblaze:

"Which kind wahala be all dis one like dis? Ghanaians and to dey find Nigerians trouble na 5/6 famry."

blessing4613:

"Celebrity life can be funny ehn .You’ll just wake up one morning and be hearing strange things about yourself. If na me ehn I go laugh tire"

rainbowcocktailsnG:

"Why is no one talking about her pronunciation ….Famry or family "

ohemaadwoa_21:

"I’m a Ghanaian and I’m ashamed of myself rn"

pweetie_terra:

"Why wahaluur no Dey ever finish for this country?,,person never deal with fuel matter finish ha."

ann_ma_ris:

"Watsup with Ghana people and claiming celebrities. So that old woman is Mercy’s younger sister . Wahala no Dey finish."

tessy8800:

"Ghanaians and always claiming Nigerians at any giving opportunity but them no dey ever claim the poor na only the rich them dey see"

mimimabel1:

"Why do y'all think it's this Mercy Johnson they're talking about??? There are other people with same name now."

