Nana Ama McBrown attempted to carry children at the opening of the Ablekuma Curve branch of Amalena Children's Haven

However, the children either snubbed The Empressor or cried when their mothers were ready to allow her to carry them

The video got many people opining that the kids have no clue who Nana Ama McBrown is and that if they knew, they would have happily run into her arms

A video of babies snubbing Kumawood actress Nana Ama McBrown when she opted to carry them has gone viral on social media as fans react.

Kids snub Nana Ama McBrown in video

Nana Ama McBrown was at the opening of a mothercare shop called Amalena Children's Haven at Ablekuma Curve.

At the venue, she met mothers who had their babies at their back and happily wanted to carry them to lift the burden off their mothers.

Unfortunately for her, the babies did not want The Empress to carry them as they snubbed her. Others also burst out crying loudly when she made an attempt.

However, the mothers were happy to give their children to Mrs McBrown Mensah to carry them.

Video of Nana Ama McBrown meeting some mothers at Amalena Children's Haven.

Ghanaians react to the video of Nana Ama McBrown and some kids

In the video, many Ghanaians were surprised that the children did not want to be carried by Nana Ama McBrown and hinted that if they knew who she was, they would run to her.

i_am_yaababy said:

Some children will disgrace u!! If they know who wants to take them anka they will go fast koraaa !

positive_burke said:

take it or leave it...Nana is Africa's pride....my daughter will say MasBlown

babylimo_pat said:

Wun-shoutiiii❤️Ghana Oprah ampa!!! Our biggest icon.Take it or go & wait for us in 2024❤️❤️❤️

stellathe_star77 said:

So my dear people of God, You see why l always say in Ghana it's Nana oooooo nana she's not only supportive but she's also a lovely person too❤️❤️

naomiasumadu said:

Anytime I see Nana Ama winning, my heart gets melted ❤️❤️keep winning Nana✊

itz_brigiton said:

These children are beautiful. All of them

freda_seidu said:

The young boy with the phone he looks a bit confused if Empress is real one he sees on Tv

McBrown eats an apple while flaunting her natural beauty in video

YEN.com.gh reported that seasoned Kumawood actress Nana Ama McBrown was spotted at the second edition of the Onua Ghana Power Walk that was held on December 1, 2023.

In a video that emerged on TikTok, The Empress was enjoying a large green apple after the walk while showing off her natural beauty.

The video got many people talking about her love for food and her beauty even without makeup.

