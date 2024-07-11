Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson was unhappy about the prices of foodstuff rising on the market

She shared pictures of the onions and tomatoes she bought from the market which were expensive

Many people in the comment section also shared how much onions and tomatoes were sold in their communities

Seasoned Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson has complained about the rising cost of living in Ghana.

Lydia Forson complained about the cost of farm produce

Taking to her X account, the star actress wondered how many Ghanaians were surviving after she went to the market to get some items which were overpriced.

She shared the photos, showing the three pieces of tomatoes she bought for GH¢10 and the two pieces of onions she bought for GH¢2.

In the caption of the post on X, Miss Forson, who has always been vocal about the poor state of the economy, wrote:

Tomatoes : GH¢10 Onions : GH¢2. How are we surviving?

Lydia Forson is not the only person who has lamented the rising cost of farm produce on the market. One Ghanaian took to A Ghanaian man, identified as Robert Quaye, who bought a container of tomatoes for GH¢200 at the market and was surprised at how many tomatoes he got in return.

Below is the post where Lydia Forson wrote asking people how they were surviving in this expensive economy.

Reactions to Lydia Forson's post on X

Many Ghanaians in the comment section cried out about how things on the market have become expensive, making it difficult for them to cope. Others also shared how much onions and tomatoes were sold in the communities.

Below are the opinions of concerned Ghanaians:

@PkayTv1 said:

At Ekumfi Essuehyia market this morning, I got four of these onions for ₵5. As for the tomatoes, ₵10 could get me four.

@iam_senanu1 said:

Lydia, your tomatoes are even fresh! Mmine was malnourished, dehydrated and almost rotten—3 of these are for 10gh¢!!! it’s crazy how these leaders are cold blooded wicked towards us!!! e hard ooo eiii!!!‍♂️

@naa_adobeaa said:

I bought fried fish 10gh today and it was flatter than a coin ‍♀️

