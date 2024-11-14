Migration cast: Who’s in the cast of the new drama Migration?
Migration is an animated adventure from Illumination Entertainment, the studio known for hit franchises like Despicable Me, Sing, and Minions. This film follows the story of a family of ducks as they travel from New England to the Caribbean. Explore the Migration cast, featuring the great voices that bring these bird characters to life.
The Migration movie cast brings to life a diverse group of avian characters representing various aspects of family, friendship, and adventure. The film, directed by legendary animator Benjamin Renner, takes audiences on an epic adventure packed with comedy, thrill, and valuable life lessons.
Migration cast
The characters in Migration are voiced by Hollywood icons, rising stars, and known comedians, making it one of Illumination's most outstanding casts. Here is a list of voice actors from the Migration movie, their roles, and personalities.
1. Kumail Nanjiani as Mack Mallard
Kumail Nanjiani, best known for his roles in Silicon Valley, The Big Sick, and Eternals, plays Mack Mallard in the Migration movie with a blend of wit, cautiousness, and warmth. His humorous timing and heartfelt delivery add depth to Mack's character, making him relatable as a father who just wants the best for his family.
The Migration cast character Mack Mallard is the responsible and overprotective father of the Mallard family. He is a homebody concerned about migration risks and would prefer to stay close to home. However, Mack is committed to keeping his family safe during their journey, even if he reluctantly embraces the hurdles of the epic migration.
2. Elizabeth Banks as Pam Mallard
Elizabeth Banks, known for her roles in Pitch Perfect, The Hunger Games, and Charlie's Angels, voices Pam Mallard's character with a positive and adventurous energy. Her acting transforms Pam into a powerful, loving mother who exudes warmth and courage.
Pam is Mack's adventurous and energetic wife. She is excited about the journey and eager to discover the world beyond their pond. Pam encourages her family to embrace change, providing an optimistic counterpoint to Mack's cautious personality.
3. Danny DeVito as Uncle Dan
Danny DeVito, best known for his roles in Matilda and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia plays Uncle Dan with his trademark gruff kindness. He creates a distinctive character who lends both humour and depth to the family's journey.
Dan is Mack's Uncle and the Mallard family's wise, albeit occasionally cranky, elder. Despite his stern demeanour, he imparts vital life lessons and wisdom to the younger Mallards, frequently guiding Mack on approaching the adventure with an open mind.
4. Awkwafina as Chump
Awkwafina, renowned for her appearances in Crazy Rich Asians and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, gives Chump, the pigeon leader, her signature humour and charm, making this animated character memorable and humorous.
Migration movie's Chump is a street-smart and sophisticated city pigeon and head of a New York City pigeon gang who is exceptionally familiar with the city. She helps the Mallards leave New York and continue their adventure to Jamaica. Her resourcefulness brings humour and surprising guidance to their quest.
5. Caspar Jennings as Dax Mallard
Caspar Jennings voices Dax Mallard with the ideal combination of teenage angst and curiosity. Viewers may recognise Jennings' voice from his role as Piglet in the films Sing and Sing 2. His performance portrays Dax's inner conflict, making him a relatable character for younger viewers.
Dax is Mack and Pam's confident and adventurous son in Migration. Despite his rebellious tendencies, he is enticed to the adventure of migration and seeks his own identity outside of his family's protective wings.
6. Keegan-Michael Key as Delroy
Keegan-Michael Key, known for his roles in The Lion King (2019), Key & Peele, and Schmigadoon!, brings his trademark humour and energy to the Migration cast as Delroy. This character's bright, fun-loving nature is enhanced by Key's voice acting, making him a fan favourite and scene stealer.
Delroy is a Scarlet macaw whom the Mallard family approaches for directions to Jamaica. He is from the island nation and a chef captures and locks him in his New York City restaurant. Fortunately, by the end of the Migration, he managed to escape and return home.
7. Tresi Gazal as Gwen Mallard
Tresi Gazal brings Gwen's character to life with an upbeat and endearing performance. Though Gazal is new to major animated roles, her voice captures the innocence and wonder of childhood, making Gwen a delightful character who brings out the family's playful side.
Gwen is the Mallards' intelligent, imaginative young daughter. She is curious and perceives the world with wonder and delight, lending innocence and joy to the family's adventure. Gwen's unfiltered excitement often lightens the mood during the Mallards' journey.
8. David Mitchell as GooGoo
David Mitchell, a British comedian and actor best known for Peep Show and Upstart Crow, adds a distinct gravitas to the Migration cast as GooGoo, mixing dry wit with a sense of foreboding.
GooGoo, an American Pekin, is the yogic leader of a duck farm and lives on a luxurious duck farm in the animated adventure comedy. Mitchell's voice acting lends GooGoo a dignified, somewhat menacing aura that adds suspense to the Mallards' journey.
9. Carol Kane as Erin
Carol Kane, known for appearing in The Princess Bride and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, lends her unique voice to Erin in Migration. Erin, a heron, is a humorous, free-spirited bird that the Mallards encounter along the road.
Carol Kane's voice acting lends an eccentric charm to the Migration cast heron, making Erin a standout. Her unique outlook on life inspires the family to think differently and embrace spontaneity.
Who is the main character in Migration?
The main character is Mack Mallard, who Kumail Nanjiani voices. Mack is an overprotective father who reluctantly guides his family on their migration voyage. His story revolves around facing his fears and protecting his family.
Who is the main villain in Migration?
The main antagonist is an evil chef who has caged Delroy, a Scarlet macaw and enjoys transforming ducks into Duck à l'orange. Luckily, Delroy is liberated and joins the adventure.
Why can't Dax fly in Migration?
Gwen points out that Dax can't fly due to his tattered wings and pessimistically laments that they are doomed. She eventually gets over it after Dax suggests using Delroy's leftover feathers to repair his wings.
The Migration cast features some of the biggest names in comedy and drama, each adding their unique personalities to their roles. Each character enriches the story with wisdom, humour, and warmth.
