Don't Move movie cast: Meet the stars of the suspense thriller "Don't Move"

Don't Move on Netflix is a must-watch if you love thriller movies. Adam Schindler and Brian Netto directed it, while renowned American film director Sam Raimi co-produced it. But aside from the visionary directing team, who are the actors who bring the thriller to life? Learn more about the Don't Move movie cast.

American actress Kelsey Asbille (L), the Don't Move movie cover poster (C), and actor Finn Wittrock (R). Photo: @Yellowstone, @BrowseHorror, @AFF_USA on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Don't Move is a 2024 American suspenser film starring Kelsey Asbille, Finn Wittrock, Moray Treadwell, and Daniel Francis. Released on 25 October 2024, it has captivated audiences with its intense storyline and gripping performances. The Don't Move movie cast delivers exceptional performances, bringing the suspenseful and thrilling narrative to life.

Don't Move movie cast

Don't Move distinguishes itself from other survival thrillers by maintaining viewer engagement through compelling story progressions. Despite its limited runtime of 92 minutes, the Netflix film successfully adds emotional depth to the main character's journey by exploring themes of grief.

So, who is in the Don't Move film? The American thriller stars Kelsey Asbille, Finn Wittrock, Moray Treadwell, and Daniel Francis. Here is a detailed breakdown of the cast.

Kelsey Asbille as Iris

Kelsey Asbille at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 4th Annual Gala in Partnership with Rolex in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Date of birth: 9 September 1991

9 September 1991 Place of birth: Columbia, South Carolina, USA

Columbia, South Carolina, USA Years active: 2005–present

Kelsey Asbille Chow is an best known for her role as Mikayla in the Disney XD sitcom Pair of Kings. She is among the Don't Move movie lead actors, portraying the main character, Iris, whose struggle for survival begins when a seasoned killer injects her with a paralytic agent.

Kelsey Asbille has accumulated 25 acting credits. She debuted her acting career in 2005, portraying Gigi Silveri on the drama series One Tree Hill until 2009. She co-stars Matisse Burrows in the Disney movie Den Brother (2010) and was a main character in Disney XD's famous TV show Pair of Kings (2010).

Finn Wittrock as Richard

Finn Wittrock at the "Don't Move" Los Angeles premiere at the Netflix Tudum Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jesse Grant

Date of birth: 28 October 1984

28 October 1984 Place of birth: Lenox, Massachusetts, USA

Lenox, Massachusetts, USA Years active: 2002–present

Peter L. Wittrock Jr., known professionally as Finn Wittrock, is one of the Don't Move movie's main cast members. He plays the central serial killer, Richard, who injects Iris with a paralytic agent. Finn began his career in guest roles on several television shows and films, first appearing in the 2002 short movie Le Dernier Tour.

Finn has 54 acting credits per IMDb, two production and one writing credit. Some of his notable films and TV shows include Origin, Deep Water, Semper Fi, and American Horror Story: Double Feature.

Moray Treadwell as Bill

Moray Treadwell at the press night performance of "The Railway Children" at King's Cross Theatre in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett

Born: 1967

1967 Place of birth: Kent, England, UK

Kent, England, UK Years active: 1990–present

Moray James Treadwell is an English actor who portrays Bill in the Netflix thriller Don't Move. Bill is an older man living on an isolated property who rescues Iris after coming across her paralysed body while mowing his lawn.

Treadwell's extensive career began in 1990. He has been featured in numerous films and TV shows, including Downton Abbey, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest, and EastEnders.

Daniel Francis as Police Officer Dontrell

British actor Daniel Francis arrives for Netflix's "Bridgerton Season 3" premiere at Alice Tully Hall in New York City. Photo: ANDREA RENAULT

Date of birth: 9 February

9 February Place of birth: London, England

London, England Years active: 2002–2003; 2007–present

Daniel Francis is a British actor best known for portraying Police Officer Dontrell in Don't Move. He unexpectedly encounters Iris in the forest, providing her with a glimmer of hope. Aside from Don't Move, Francis has been featured in numerous films and TV shows, including Bridgerton, Liaison, Fast Girls, and Once Upon a Time.

Daniel Francis began his career in theatre, having trained at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA).

Dylan Beam as Daughter (voice)

Dylan Beam gives a thumbs up (L) and smiles for a selfie (R). Photo: @itsdylanbeam on Instagram (modified by author)

Date of birth: 12 March 2011

12 March 2011 Place of birth: Bethesda, Maryland, USA

Bethesda, Maryland, USA Years active: 2017–present

Dylan Beam is a young American actress originally from Bethesda, Maryland, but currently resides in Los Angeles, California, USA. In Don't Move, Dylan Beam provides the voice for Iris's daughter. In addition to Don't Move, Dylan has been featured in other works, including The Face of Evil, Act of God, and With Love.

Skye Little Wing Dimov Saw as Young Boy

Child actor Skye Little Wing Dimov Saw strikes a pose on the trailer door (left) and outside (right). Photo: @skyelwsaw on Instagram (modified by author)

Skye Little Wing Dimov Saw is a young actor who makes his film debut as the Young Boy in Don't Move. He encounters Iris at the gas station where Richard had gone to refuel the stolen truck. The young child, whom Iris briefly envisions as Matteo, appears at the window and asks her questions.

What is the Don't Move movie about?

Don't Move follows Iris, a grieving mother who is mourning the accidental death of her son. She nearly takes her own life but is interrupted by Richard, a serial killer who pretends to help her.

He then anaesthetises her with a paralytic agent, leaving her with only 20 minutes to escape before she becomes completely paralysed. Iris must use her wits and limited mobility to survive and outsmart Richard.

Who is in the Don't Move film?

The American thriller stars talented actors and actresses such as Kelsey Asbille, Finn Wittrock, Moray Treadwell, and Daniel Francis.

Does Iris survive in Don't Move?

Yes, Iris does survive. Despite the numerous obstacles and the paralytic agent, she manages to fight and escape from Richard. Ultimately, Iris has rediscovered the will to live despite wanting to take her life at the beginning of the film.

Does Don't Move have a happy ending?

Don't Move has a happy ending. Iris manages to escape Richard's clutches and injures him fatally, leaving him for dead. She survives, rediscovering the will to live. Iris's expression at the film's end shows that all is well, and she is optimistic for the future.

The Don't Move movie cast delivers a gripping, intense performance that keeps audiences on edge. The cast includes Kelsey Asbille as Iris, Finn Wittrock as Richard, Moray Treadwell as Bill and Daniel Francis as Dontrell, a police officer.

