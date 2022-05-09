These looks from the red carpet of the 2022 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Awards (VGMA) stole the eyes of many

Sparkling lace fabrics and neatly laid edges were the running theme in many of the looks from that night

Berla Mundi, Serwaa Amihere, James Gardiner, Sefa, Lydia Forson, Bisa Kdei and many others wowed fervent viewers of the show with their outfits

The just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) was filled with glitz and glamour, with a number of celebrities stepping up to the occasion with their looks.

The Red Carpet Looks At VGMA23

1. Berla Mundi:

Berla Mundi stole the hearts of many with her crystal look which accentuated her curves. Her gown had a thigh high slit with a gap to show a bit cleavage. Her hair was held in a ponytail, with her edges neatly laid.

Berla Mundi

2. Lydia Forson:

Award-winning Actress, Lydia Forson stunned in her all-purple attire, Her corset dress hugged her curves. The huge bow in her hair highlighted her styled braids.

Lydia Forson

3. Sefa:

"E choke" hitmaker, Sefa looked exceptionally gorgeous in her star-studded all black outfit. The silver lace attached to the sides of her skirt accentuated her curves. The edges of her frontal wig were dyed platinum blonde to highlight her hair style.

"Echoke" Hitmaker, Sefa

4. James Gardiner and Serwaa Amihere:

Hosts of this year's VGMA red carpet, James Gardiner and Serwaa Amihere looked dazzling in their outfits for the night.

James Gardiner and Serwaa Amihere

James Gardiner wore a black kaftan with a golden embroidered pattern along the hem of his attire.

James Gardiner

Serwaa Amihere also wore a sleeveless brown gown with a transparent flower lace layered on it. To bolden her look, she wore a honey blonde frontal wig.

Serwaa Amihere

5. Cina Soul and KiDi:

VGMA23 Artiste of the Year, KiDi and Singer, Cina Soul both looked dazzling in their attire for the night. KiDi wore a metallic red suit and pair of trousers, while Cina Soul wore a Moroccan blue gown with sparkling lace to accentuate the edges of her cleavage and mid section.

KiDi and Cina Soul

6. Beverly Afaglo:

Ghanaian Actress, Beverly Afaglo in her all wine gown. She paired her dress with wine gloves and trail attached to the waist of her gown.

Beverly Afaglo

7. Bisa K Dei:

Ghanaian Highlife musician, Bisa Kdei wore a metallic suit with flower patterns all over the suit. He wore a black bow tie to complement his look.

Bisa Kdei

Meanwhile award-winning musician, KiDi was adjudged the Artiste of the Year at the just ended 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

After failing to win the spot last year after a neck to neck context with Diana Hamilton, he responded to his defeat with the famous phrase, ‘I’ll be back’ and he certainly returned this year with a bang to win his first-ever Artiste of the Year Award.

Taking to social media to share his reactions in a series of tweets, the "Touch It" crooner shared a touching message on his social media page. He said,

Delay is not denial. ARTISTE OF THE YEAR. Thank you Ghana #VGMA23

KiDi beat his Lynx Entertainment Co-signee, Kuami Eugene, Gospel Musician Joe Mettle, Rapper Sarkodie, and "Second Sermon" crooner Black Sherif to grab the ultimate award for the night.

