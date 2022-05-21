Budding Ghanaian-American gospel singer Dorothy Oteng has released a new song titled Oh Yahweh

Dorothy's new song uses traditional and contemporary gospel sounds to magnify the capabilities of God

The singer describes her song as one with honest lyrics that would remind you that ultimately, all things are found in Christ

Emerging Ghanaian-American gospel artiste Dorothy Oteng is leaning towards a different sound in 2022 with the release of her new single Oh Yahweh.

Unlike her first single, Magnify, released last year with about 20,000 views on YouTube but this new single is different.

Oh Yahweh fuses traditional and contemporary gospel sounds. It magnifies the infinite capabilities of God, reminding listeners that in their pursuit of purpose, meaning, and fulfilment, ultimately, all things are found in Christ as found in Matthew 6:33.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Dorothy Oteng explained that her song is to remind Christians and humans in general everything thy seek or desire lie in the hands of God.

“We sometimes get caught up in the systems of this world looking for whatever we need by any means necessary. Be it a job, marriage, money etc, we use our own might and connections. We have to understand that the very things we are seeking are in the hands of God so why not depend on God to give us the wisdom and guidance for those things? Do not let your surroundings and how far your peers have gone ahead of you intimidate you. Yahweh is All Powerful and He will not let you down if you call on Him”.

Who is Dorothy Oteng?

As already stated, Dorothy Oteng is based in the United States of America

Dorothy Oteng has been singing since she was very young, joined many singing groups and choirs growing up and is now a praise and worship leader at her church.

The captivating single Oh Yahweh by Dorothy Oteng is already out July 29th.

