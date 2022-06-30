Kourtney Kardashian's husband, Travis Barker, recently made headlines after he was rushed to the hospital due to a health emergency

According to reports circulating on social media, the famous drummer suffered from severe pancreatitis following a colonoscopy

Barker's daughter Alabama has taken to her pages to ask her followers for prayers for her famous father

Travis Barker had the world concerned when he was rushed to the hospital recently. The famous drummer, who has been in the media a lot lately due to his marriage to Kourtney Kadarshian, was seen being wheeled into the emergency room.

Barker and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, allegedly went to the West Hills hospital for a routine check-up, but he ended up being rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center by ambulance.

Sources close to the celebrity couple told TMZ that Travis was hospitalised due to pancreatitis, which was triggered by a colonoscopy. Per the publication, pancreatitis is the inflammation of the pancreas, which usually has symptoms such as vomiting and intense stomach pain.

Although Kourt has remained mum about her husband's sickness, Travis Barker reportedly headed to Twitter and wrote:

"God save me."

Barker's daughter Alabama also asked her followers to pray for her daddy. She later took to her Instagram stories to thank peeps for their support. She wrote:

"Thank you guys for all the prayers and love. I appreciate you and love all of you."

