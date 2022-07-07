Eric Holder Jr. has been found guilty of first-degree murder after he shot and killed rapper Nipsey Hussle and injured two others

He was also found guilty of two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter instead of two attempted murder counts

Prosecutors had sought attempted murder charges for two other men who were hit by gunfire at the scene

Holder, 32, will be sentenced on September 15 when he returns to the Los Angeles court

A Los Angeles County Court jury has found guilty a man for the murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle in 2019.

Grammy Awards-winning rapper Nipsey Hussle and Eric Holder. Photo: Nipsey Hussle, Aaron Jamsen.

First-degree murder

The California superior court jurors found 32-year-old Eric Holder responsible for the first-degree murder.

Holder is accused of shooting dead Hussle outside a business premise that the entertainer owned in the City of Angels.

According to the New York Post, 12 jurors comprising nine women and three men found Holder guilty of two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter.

Shermi Cervinta Villanueva and Kerry Lathan were wounded after the shooting incident as they stood with the rapper.

The jury's decision brings to a close the legal drama that has lasted over three years, as a trial was often delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

John McKinney, the Deputy District Attorney, said he hoped fans, family and friends of Hussle will find some closure and peace.

“Today was more than just about the right verdict, or the right outcome for this trial. Today was really about Nipsey Hussle and the legacy that he leaves behind. This verdict and the story of his life will be talked about for sure,” he said.

