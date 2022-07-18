Rapper Cardi B went all out to give her four-year-old daughter a birthday party deserving of a princess

Cardi and her daughter turned up to the party dressed to the occasion, rocking matching costumes

During Kulture's previous birthday, Cardi gifted her a stunning high-end bag, a Hermès Birkin, which costs over GH₵ 356,820.40

Singer Cardi B has celebrated her daughter Kulture’s 4th birthday with both of them clad in matching mermaid attire.

Cardi B and her daughter Kulture rocked matching outfits at a lavish mermaid-themed birthday party. Photo: Cardi B.

Kulture epic birthday

Cardi took to her Instagram page and posted cute photos of the lavish mermaid-themed birthday ceremony.

The rapper's husband Offset was spotted holding his younger baby as Cardi and Culture twinned.

She captioned the post:

"I got your back, your front and sides. Big 4."

See the post below:

Kulture birthday party was a movie

The post saw Cardi B's fans shower the little girl with birthday messages and below are some of their comments:

@mrjerometrammel wrote:

"Adorable! Her birthday parties be a movie! Sheesh, just imagine when she turns 16."

@spiceofficial wrote:

"She’s so pretty. HBD Princess."

@tabiustate wrote:

"Thank you for doing it for the Kulture. Much love. Your kids will be stars."

Cardi B gift daughter GH₵ 356,820.40 bag

On July 10, Kulture's father, rapper Offset, gifted her GH₵ 404,853.91 shillings as a birthday gift.

On Friday, August 13, 2021, popular Kenyan website, TUKO.co.ke reported that rapper Cardi B is one momma who will not spare on giving her baby girl Kulture the best of the best.

Cardi B bought her daughter a handbag worth over GH₵ 300k as a birthday gift. According to Complex, the stunning high-end bag is a Hermès Birkin, which costs over GH₵ 356,820.40.

The bag has a beautiful, crystal-encrusted rainbow on it, and Kulture sure looks happy with her gift from momma.

Earlier, Kulture had her parents gift her a once-in-a-lifetime birthday that she may never forget.

Cardi shared videos of her Instagram Stories, that showed Kulture, dressed in pink, riding on a chariot as they went to the venue, and on arrival, she got into the 'castle' on top of a pony with her daddy's help.

