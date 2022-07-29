Four black ladies took up the Nooran Sisters' Ali Ali "sturdy" challenge and made a short beautiful video

Many people who reacted to the song said that the ladies' choreography were perfect for the remix of the song

Among those who watched the video were TikTok users who wanted to know the handles of each of the ladies

A group of four beautiful black ladies jumped on the viral drill remix of Nooran Sisters' Ali Ali song, and their video got thousands of views.

In a TikTok clip that has gone viral, some of the ladies squatted in front of the camera before moving some metres back for the choreography.

People said that the female dancers are so beautiful. Photo source: TikTok/@curtishaa

Beautiful black women

As the ladies danced, their long hair moved in the air. A scroll through the TikTok page that shared their video shows that they are a dance group.

Many people who reacted to their video said they showed that black women are really beautiful.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 700,000 views with over 200 comments.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

nonhlanhlan3 said:

"The Way You Guys Just Effortlessly Shuffle."

kit_.mil said:

"dame... that's the definition of energy."

Thandazaaaa said:

"Y'all bodied this dance!!!!"

isabellachinaza85 said:

"The girl on sky blue is just extra. I love her moves."

Missy Tomah said:

"me and my girls definitely have to try this out."

kenirichard said:

"OMG, you guys killed it, so smooth."

Zee said:

"I was trying to catch my breath watching this…energy."

Ifeayinwa hannah Okafor said:

"BUNCH OF WOMENNNNN!!!!!"

