Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid, attended Travis Scott's concert at the London O2 Arena where he also chilled with the US rapper backstage

He took to his Instagram page to share photos in which he is seen sporting a grey and white ensemble

YEN.com.gh takes a look at the details and cost of the designer ensemble, which is worth over GH₵ 22,055.84

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Starboy Wizkid is undoubtedly a lover of luxury, and it shows in how often he is pictured in luxury designer brands.

The soon-to-be father of four was one of the superstars who attended Travis Scott's hugely successful concert at the London O2 Arena.

Wizkid. Photo Source: @wizkidayo

Source: UGC

The Made in Lagos star took to his Instagram page to share photos with Scott and some other people, dressed in a grey and white ensemble.

Price check of Wizkid's ensemble

YEN.com.gh went digging and learned that the singer was sporting a Dior & Jack Kerouac OverSize Shirt worth $1,800 which is about GH₵ 16,585.99

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

According to a description on Dior's website, the overshirt has a classic and modern aesthetic. Crafted in gray flocked stretch cotton denim, it is distinguished by a sublimation-printed 'DIOR' Ribbon patch displaying House's reinterpreted signature.

Wearing a plain white shirt underneath, Wizkid paired the look with a Celine Home bootcut logo-embroidered cotton-blend velour sweatpants.

The pants are worth $940 which is about GH₵ 8,665.56, and are reminiscent of retro styles from the '60s. They are made from cotton-blend velour that feels comfy and soft.

Swipe to see photos below:

Crossdresser shares video of his GH₵ 14,336.30 dress, Nigerians react: "Something is not just right"

Meanwhile, popular Nigerian website, Legit.ng reported that while getting the perfect dress can cost a lot of money, social media users have expressed doubts over a young man's recent claims.

Identified as @tobytwerk on Tiktok, the crossdresser shared several videos of himself in a white dress with a long thing train.

In one of the videos, he captions it with the dress cost, which he stated was GH₵ 14,336.30. The low-back dress features a pearl embellished bodice with sheer sleeves and a circular bow-like attachment at the back.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng